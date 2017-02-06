What a night for the New England Patriots! The football team pulled off an epic comeback to win Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, and obviously, they celebrated hard after the victory. With performances from Lil Wayne and Pitbull, the party got pretty wild, and looked like SUCH a blast. Check it out!

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this post-Super Bowl celebration! Tom Brady, 39, joined his New England Patriots teammates at the convention space next to NRG Stadium after they won Super Bowl 51 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons…and things got crazy! After the celebration on the field, the team continued the party, and it looked like quite the bash. In pics from the event, obtained by TMZ, the guys look like they got totally rowdy! Oh, and there were performances from Lil Wayne and Pitbull — no big deal!

The Patriots’ quarterback and five-time Super Bowl champion arrived a bit later on, donning a gray suit that was noticeably dressier than the more casual ensembles of his teammates. Check him out arriving right here:

The Pats certainly had a lot to celebrate — they were down 21-3 at halftime of the Feb. 5 game, and things were not looking good. The team stayed calm, cool and collected, though, launching an incredible comeback that will be remembered for years to come.

Eventually, the game went into overtime, and after winning the coin toss, the Pats got the ball and were the first to score, officially making them the Super Bowl 51 champions. Tom then became MVP for the fourth time, and it was quite a moment to watch him celebrating with his family and loved ones — especially since it was the first game his mom, Galynn, was able to make all season. What a moment!

