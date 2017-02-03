Lady Gaga At Super Bowl: The Insane Cardio Workout She Did To Get Ready For Halftime

Courtesy of Instagram

Performing on the world’s biggest stage is no joke, and Lady Gaga has been prepping for months with intense workouts — she reveals how she got into the best shape of her life below!

Lady Gaga revealed her pre-Super Bowl workout routine on Good Morning America on February 3.

She told interviewer (and former NFL player) Michael Strahan: “I work out a lot. I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing while I do it. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”

Wow! VersaClimbing is hard enough while not talking at all, much less singing!

Michael actually said she is probably in better shape than the athletes playing the game! “No I’m not! I don’t think so! It’s a different kind of shape, it’s a different game!”

About not getting overwhelmed about the massive amount of people watching her, Gaga says: “My philosophy has always been that [when you play a dive bar] you should play it like it’s [Madison Square] Garden. So when I play the NRG Stadium in Houston, I’m gonna play it like it’s a dive bar, but I’m gonna do it my way.”

We can’t wait to see Lady Gaga’s halftime show! She hasn’t said but we have a feeling she will perform her biggest hits like “Edge of Glory” and “Bad Romance.” Maybe even “Telephone” with Beyonce?!

HollywoodLifers, could you do Lady Gaga’s workout for the Super Bowl? Do you ever sing while working out?

