Not many people are ballsy enough to pull off a look like this — but Halsey totally went for it at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere on Feb. 2. The singer left little to the imagination in her crazy plunging dress, but luckily, she avoided a nip slip…at least when the cameras were flashing!

Halsey, 22, looked hotter than ever in a teeny-tiny, black minidress at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere on Feb. 2. The ensemble featured barely any fabric on its top half, save for two, thin straps covering her nipples. The look allowed her to flaunt major cleavage, but also put her at risk for a BIG wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet! She rocked the ensemble like a pro, though, posing confidently and avoiding flashing any of her unmentionables.

Along with the dress, Halsey rocked fishnet stockings and a chunky, black choker, with minimal makeup on her face, save for a dramatic, dark top eyeliner. She kept her newly-dyed blonde hair short and cropped on the carpet, as well.

Halsey was at the buzzed-about premiere to promote her song “Not Afraid Anymore,” which is featured on the movie’s soundtrack. Of course, she’s in great company, as other artists featured on the track list include Taylor Swift, 27, Zayn Malik, 24, Nicki Minaj, 34, and plenty more!

Wearing a daring outfit is nothing new for Halsey — who could forget when she had everyone buzzing at the 2016 Video Music Awards, where she put her nipples on full display in a sheer jumpsuit while walking the red carpet. She totally owned it, too, and joked about the nipple-baring look after the show, too. Get it girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s Fifty Shades Darker look? Were you worried that she would have a wardrobe malfunction in the daring dress?!

