Jay Rock: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Just Dropped New Album ‘Redemption’

Jay Rock just dropped a FIRE new album titled ‘Redemption,’ featuring collabs with Sza, Kendrick Lamar & more. Here’s 5 things to know about Jay Rock!

Jay Rock, 33, has been in the rap game for a long time, but his latest album Redemption is getting a ton of hype, especially his “Wow Freestyle” with Kendrick Lamar. Backed by tons of star power on his new, highly-anticipated album Redemption, Jay Rock is making headlines and rapping through everyone’s headphones. But, he is definitely not new to the music industry! Jay has been in the game since the early 2000s, but this is his moment to shine. Here’s what you need to know about Jay Rock:

1. Jay Rock was a member of the Bounty Hunter Bloods street gang.

Jay Rock, born Johnny Reed McKinzie, Jr. in 1985, lived in the Nickerson Garden Projects in Los Angeles, CA, and as a kid, because a member of the Bounty Hunter Bloods. At that time, he was jailed on two separate occasions. In 2005, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment found Jay and signed him to his label, convincing him to choose a career as a rapper over a life of crime.

2. Jay Rock was the first of the independent label Top Dawg Entertainment to sign a major record label contract.

Jay signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2007, but the deal went sour and derailed his plans with the label. This lead him to briefly fall out of the spotlight, but he continued to release mixtapes, and his first album in 2011 Follow Me Home.

3. Jay Rock was nominated for a Grammy for Album Of The Year with Kendrick Lamar.

In 2013, Jay received a Grammy nom for Album of the Year as a featured artist on good kid, m.A.A.d city by Kendrick.

4. In February 2016, Jay Rock was in a terrible motorcycle accident, breaking several bones.

According to Complex, Jay recovered from his injuries well after undergoing a few surgeries. He revealed in an in-depth interview that he broke his leg and cracked his pelvis in the crash.

5. Jay Rock’s hit single ‘King’s Dead’ was featured on the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack.

Produced by Mike Will Made It and Teddy Walton, “King’s Dead’ by Jay features Kendrick, Future and James Blake. It was released as a single from the Black Panther soundtrack and Jay’s first single from Redemption.