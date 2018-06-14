Dr. Luke Fires Back Against Claims He Raped Katy Perry: It’s An ‘Outrageous Lie’ By Kesha

Kesha’s claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry came to light in new court documents, and now, the producer is reiterating his stance that these allegations are absolutely NOT true. See his latest statement here.

As stated in his lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke is remaining adamant that he did NOT rape Katy Perry. “Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her,” the producer’s lawyer said in a statement to E! News on June 13. “Kesha’s accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies against Dr. Luke — is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods.”

HollywoodLife obtained court documents from Luke’s lawsuit against Kesha on June 13, which contained text messages sent by Kesha to Lady Gaga. In the texts, Kesha claimed Luke raped both her and Katy Perry, which he is continuing to deny. Luke claims Kesha defamed him by publicly alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2014, and is now seeking $50 million in damages. A judge threw out Kesha’s original case against Luke in 2016, but the controversy between the two has continued because of Luke’s follow-up suit.

“On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her,” the document reads. “[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a Katy Perry. Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.”

Kesha, Gaga and Katy have not released statements since these court documents were made public.