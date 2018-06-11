Johnny Depp, 55, Puts Thin Frame & Man Bun On Display Amidst Fans’ Concern For His Health

Johnny Depp continues to show off his drastic weight loss despite the growing concern from fans about his health! He stepped out in Poland looking thinner than ever in these news pics!

Johnny Depp, 55, looked almost unrecognizable when he hit pavement in Warsaw, Poland on Monday, June 11. The singer looked very thin while in Europe, where his band, Hollywood Vampires has been touring. The actor stepped out with his bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, and showed off his man bun in a casual outfit — a pinstripe black jacket, ripped blue jeans, a baseball cap and sneakers. Check out his slimmed-down look below!

Fans recently started to question Depp’s health after he was first spotted out and about looking thinner than ever in late May. Depp was photographed outside a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, and when the snaps surfaced online, many said he appeared “ill” and “extremely thin.” Some fans even questioned if he was feeling alright.

Johnny Depp in Warsaw, Poland on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Nonetheless, reports claimed Depp was fine despite the growing concern about his changed appearance. “Johnny is healthy and enjoying his time on the road with his band,” a source told Us Weekly in early June. A second source added that the actor, “purposely lost weight because he’s on tour and is trying to stay in shape.” The insider also noted that Depp “doesn’t have any major health issues or anything.”

While Depp continues to pop in and out of the spotlight, he hasn’t been in the news for the most positive topics these past few years. The actor finalized his divorce from actress, Amber Heard, 32, in January 2017 after she claimed he had been verbally and physically abusive toward her.

Depp also made headlines in May after two of his former bodyguards filed a lawsuit against him for numerous alleged offenses, including unpaid wages, wrongful termination and unlawful business practices.