Kris Humphries ‘Shocked & Surprised’ Kim & Kanye West Are Celebrating Another Anniversary

Kris Humphries is flabbergasted by the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary, considering she ended their marriage after just 72 days.

“Kris [Humphries] can’t believe Kim [Kardashian] has stayed married to Kanye [West] for four years now. He knows how challenging it is to be in the Kardashian family, so he is shocked and surprised that Kanye has been able to tolerate all the challenges of being in the notorious spotlight. Kris is also shocked that Kim has not changed her mind about Kanye or tried to leave him for someone else. Kris has never been happier with his own life since severing ties with Kim and he laughed when he heard that she was having another anniversary with Kanye. He no longer has any resentment towards Kim, but he is glad it’s not him that is still a Kardashian,” a source close to Kris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As you may or may not know, Kris, 33, began dating Kim, 37, in October 2010. They became engaged in May 2011 and married on August 20, 2011. It seemed like a fairytale romance until Kim abruptly pulled the plug on their union just 72 days later. And after a lengthy legal battle, Kim and Kris’ divorce was finalized on June 3, 2013. Given their history, we can certainly understand why Kris is shocked to see Kim stayed married to someone for four years, but perhaps she finally found true love. It’s possible that she and Kris were just a terrible match for each other. But alas, we certainly respect the way Kris feels.

Either way, Kim seems to be super happy in her marriage with Kanye ,40. Early this morning, she gushed over her husband on social media, saying, “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”