19 Hottest Kim Kardashian & Kanye West PDA Pics In Honor Of Their 4th Anniversary

Four years ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said “I Do’ and ever since, they certainly have…flaunted their love with some scorching PDA. As Kimye celebrates their anniversary, look at some of their love’s sexiest moments!

Happy Anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! On May 24, 2014, these two lovebirds tied the knot and four years later, they’re still going strong. From their first picture as a married couple to today, their marriage has been one packed to the brim with love. It’s undeniable that these two people love each other, especially when looking back at the moments when it seemed like they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. While Kim and Kanye’s public displays of affection are rare, when they happen – oh, boy, do they ever! At Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday party, Kim was documenting the event on Snapchat when suddenly, she and Kanye ended up making out!

Kim and Kanye’s PDA doesn’t always require social media. Remember how Yeezy got all handsy with Kimmy’s booty at the 2015 Grammy Awards? Seriously, Kanye could not keep his hands to himself, as he just reached around and gave his wife’s world-famous badonkadonk a firm squeeze. A month later, when Kim and Kanye were visiting France for Paris Fashion Week, Yeezy surprised his wife by suddenly throwing his arms around her to kiss Kim’s newly blonde hair. Kim returned the favor a few days later, giving Ye a love bite while the two were taking a selfie in the world’s most romantic city. Kisses, hugs and romantic nibbles? Can these two be any cuter?

“She’s my joy,” Kanye West said about Kim in 2013, during his appearance on Kris Jenner’s short-lived daytime talk show, per Rolling Stone. It was, back then, his first television interview in three years, and during the chat with his mother-in-law, he couldn’t help but share how much better his life was because of this woman. “She brought my new joy into the world. There’s no paparazzi and there’s no blog comments that’s going to take that joy from me…There’s times when I wasn’t with [Kim], I wanted be with her so bad I thought about taking up sports.”

“I can have people saying this is going to damage your credibility as an artist or a designer,” he said, reflecting on how people criticized him for finding romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, criticism that seems to follow them to this very day. “And I say I don’t care, I love this woman. When the paparazzi surround you, people know you don’t like paparazzi, and they say, ‘Why would you be with this person?’ I’m being with this person because I love this person, and she’s worth it to me.” Well said, Ye.