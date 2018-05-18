Prince Charles: 5 Things About Prince Harry’s Dad Who Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

Who Is Prince Charles? — Here’s 5 Facts about Prince Harry’s dad who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding after her father couldn’t make it due to heart surgery.

1. Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace. — He was the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. He attended school at Cheam and Gordonstoun Schools, which his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had attended as a child. Charles broke royal tradition when he proceeded straight to university, rather than joining the British Armed Forces. In October 1967, he was admitted to Trinity College, Cambridge, where he read anthropology. During his second year, Charles attended the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, where he studied Welsh history and language for a term. He graduated from Cambridge with a 2:2 Bachelor of Arts on June 23, 1970, the first heir apparent to earn a university degree. On August 2, 1975, he was awarded a Master of Arts degree from Cambridge.

2. He is the heir to the British throne. — As you know, Queen Elizabeth II sits on the British throne. However, Prince Charles is next in line to inherit the throne as he is the direct successor and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Prince William. Nonetheless, it’s been speculated that Prince Charles will be overlooked in favor of Prince William, as Queen Elizabeth’s successor.

3. Prince Charles has an outstanding resume. — He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952. Prince Charles is the oldest and longest-serving heir in British history. He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

4. He’s been the subject of negative press. — As you may know, Prince Charles has been the subject of public scrutiny since he married Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall on April 9, 2005. While the couple just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, their love affair has spanned several decades. The couple was accused of having an affair while Charles was married to the late, iconic Princess Diana, Harry and Prince William‘s mother. As a result, Camilla has never been fully accepted by the British people, according to multiple reports. He first Married Diana in 1981. As you may know, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris the following year.

5. Here’s how we know — The palace released an official statement telling us all the highly anticipated news about who will walk Meghan down the aisle in place of her father. “Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the quire of St George’s Chapel on her wedding day,” the palace said in a statement. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way.” He will walk her down the aisle on Saturday, May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

The news comes one day after Meghan confirmed that her father Thomas, 73, could no longer attend the royal nuptials as planned because he recently underwent a successful heart surgery. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said in a statement via Kensington Palace on Thursday, May 17. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”