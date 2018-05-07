Ariana Grande Drops Jaws At Met Gala With Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ Gown

After teasing religious artwork throughout the day, Ariana Grande stepped on the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning gown filled with Catholic symbolism.

Ariana Grande, 23, slayed at the Met Gala in a jaw-dropping Vera Wang gown decorated with Michelangelo’s masterpiece, “The Last Judgment.” The singer beautifully stuck to the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” as the Michelangelo work is a fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, in Vatican City. This was Ari’s Met Gala debut, and what an entrance to make! She stayed with her typical high pony, but decorated it with a big, tulle bow. This is truly one of the best looks of the night. Ari’s boyfriend Mac Miller stayed home for the evening, but her family showed her love by sending her a bouquet of flowers ahead of her exciting evening!

Ari shared an Instagram of Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” earlier in the day, spurring rumors that she was set to attend the religious-themed Met Gala. She also posted a snap from her bed, showing the NYC skyline in the morning, so it was clear she was in the city! The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has recently returned to the spotlight since her Manchester show was attacked by terrorists on May 22, 2017. The bombing within the Manchester Arena at the end of her set killed 22 fans and wounded 59. Ariana released her first song since the attack, “No Tears Left To Cry” on April 20, 2018, and has started to tease her upcoming, 4th album Sweetener. The singer will also be opening up the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th! This is the comeback we’ve been waiting for, and it’s clear Ari is stronger than ever and is so committed to her fans!

Ari was styled by Law Roach, who we think totally knocked it out of the park! Be sure to following along on HollywoodLife.com for the most up to date Met Gala coverage!