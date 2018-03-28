‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Finally Reunites After 15 Years & We’re Freaking Out

It’s the reunion we’ve been waiting over a decade for! The FULL cast of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunited for an unforgettable ‘EW’ cover shoot that you HAVE to see.



No, your eyes are not deceiving you. The cast of Dawson’s Creek — including James Van Der Beek, 41, Katie Holmes, 39, Joshua Jackson, 39, and Michelle Williams, 37 — reunited for Entertainment Weekly’s April 6/13 issue! It’s the first time the entire cast has been together for the public’s enjoyment since the show ended in 2003. How crazy is that? Plus, they all look absolutely incredible. From Katie’s stunning silky gown to James’ scruffy chin, we’re falling in love all over again!

The reunion piece comes just in time for the show’s 20th anniversary which was in January 2018. In the video the main four are joined by additional cast members Mary Beth Peil (Grams), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie), and Busy Phillips (Audrey). “My memory of the show and what the show was is what’s been reflected back to me from people who connected with it,” James shared as he thought back on the series. Katie added, “I think especially when we first started I was still a teenager and it was nice to read a script that expressed things that I was still trying to understand for myself.”

Though the show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, wasn’t at the photo and video shoot he still spoke to EW separately. “I love ‘Dawson’s Creek’,” he gushed proudly. “The fact that it’s 20 years old and that we’re still talking about it? It’s very, very rewarding.” To see more from the cover shoot and interview head on over to EW.