Nicole Richie Pleading With Sofia To End Scott Disick Romance Before His Kids Get Too Attached
Nicole Richie’s NOT giving her blessing to Sofia & Scott Disick. HL learned exclusively, she’s desperate for her sis to end it. For one, she thinks he’s ‘way too old!’
Turns out, Lionel Richie, 68, isn’t the only family member who’s not on board with Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick‘s, 34, relationship. Sofia’s big sister, Nicole Richie, 36, is not a fan at all of their “unhealthy” romance, and she’s apparently been pleading with her sis to break up with the reality star — before things go too far. Being a mom herself, Nicole is especially concerned about Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, kids, as Sofia has recently been spending time with them. For the fashion designer, that’s a major red flag! Click here to see adorable pics of Kourtney and Scott’s three children.
“Both Lionel and Nicole thought Scott was merely a brief phase Sofia would quickly grow out of,” the source continued. “Being a mom herself, Nicole knows how attached kids can become to parental type figures. So Nicole is pleading with Sofia to get out of the relationship before Scott’s kids become too involved in her life and things get more complicated.”
As HollywoodLife.com reported back in January, when Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, met Sofia, they liked her, and have since gotten even more comfortable having her around. Kourtney, however, doesn’t want the 19-year-old anywhere near her children! Similar to Nicole, Kourtney doesn’t want her little ones becoming too attached.
“Kourtney does not believe Sofia and Scott will stay together long-term and so she asked Sofia to respectfully back off from spending so much time with her children,” a Kardashian insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney does not like the influence Sofia has over the kids and she does not want the kids getting attached to someone that Kourtney feels will not be around or a part of their lives for very long,”