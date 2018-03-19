Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Pregnancy Rumors Exposed: Is She Secretly Carrying Rapper’s Baby?

Is Ariana Grande pregnant with Mac Miller’s baby? Fans are buzzing about the wild rumors because she’s been radio silent on social media! — We have the answers to all your questions!

Where has Ariana Grande, 24, been? — That’s the question making its way around the internet lately. The singer has been radio silent on social media, with her last active post on Instagram and Twitter being December 31, 2017. However, she did let her fans know that new music is on the way on March 2. She posted a photo of a listening session with her team ahead of the release of her fourth studio album. However, she was nowhere to be found in the snap, which got fans guessing if she has been pulling a Kylie Jenner, 20. — You know, escaping from social media unannounced because of pregnancy. So, are the fan theories correct? — That would be a giant NO.

“Ariana’s break from social media has not been because she is hiding a pregnancy with her boyfriend [Mac Miller, 26], the way Kylie did,”a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just wants a healthy break from social media. When her new album and tour is ready to be announced, she will return with regular updates on her Twitter and Instagram.” The source emphasized that the singer “is not secretly having Mac Miller’s baby,” adding, “That’s not what’s going on.” We’ve also learned that Ariana’s step back from the spotlight has been in part because she is still recovering from the traumatic loss of her fans during the bombing at her Manchester concert back in tragedy at “The incident has been difficult for her to overcome,” the source says.

As you may know, a suicide bomber attacked her Manchester concert on May 22 — which killed 22 and injured dozens. Just two weeks after the attack, Ariana returned to Manchester where she visited victims of the attack in the hospital. Upon her return to Manchester, she performed a benefit concert there, where she was joined by Miley Cyrus, 24, Justin Bieber, 23, Coldplay and many more artists.

While Ariana and the rapper have always been a private couple, fans grew suspicious of a potential breakup when they noticed the pair haven’t been photographed together recently. So, is there trouble in paradise? — “Ariana loves Mac and things are great between them,” the source admits. In fact, the insiders says they’ve even had discussions about marriage and eventually starting a family together. “They are still young and are focusing on work right now.” Luckily, fans were given reassurance that Mac and Ariana are going strong when a photo emerged of the couple at an Oscars after party.

Although the singer has been laying low, she’s been hard at work behind the scenes. She just partnered with Reebok for their Always Classic campaign in early 2018 and she’s scheduled to take part in the March for Our Lives anti-gun protest in Washington on March 24. And, speaking of work, the source reveals that Ariana’s fourth album is just about done!