Sofia Richie Seems To Shoot Down Scott Disick Split Rumors With Sweet Throwback Photo

Scott Disick sparked speculation that he and Sofia Richie may have broken up, but her social media post from March 7 tells a different story. See the pic here!

What’s going on with Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19!? While their romance is generally splashed all over the news, things have seemed a bit quieter in recent weeks, and fans started thinking something was really wrong when they noticed Scott was no longer following his girl on Instagram on March 7. Later that night, though, the 19-year-old took to her Instagram story to post an old photo of her and Scott happily riding a jetski together, which she captioned “tb [throwback].” Sure, she could be reminiscing on better times with Scott because she’s missing him, but it seems more like this is her way of letting us know all is well.

Interestingly, though, Sofia seems to be spending a lot of quality time with her dad, Lionel Richie, lately. She hung out with him at the Vanity Fair Oscar party over the weekend, while Scott was nowhere in sight. Then, on March 7, she supported him at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony. The show of unity between these two is quite interesting, because just last month, Lionel publicly slammed Scott and Sofia’s romance by saying that he thinks his daughter is just going through a “phase” by dating the reality star.

Scott and Sofia have been hot and heavy since the end of summer, despite their 15 year age difference. Their relationship began just a few months after Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, went public with her new manYounes Bendjima, 24.

Just earlier this week, there was also speculation that Kourt and Younes might be cooling things down, too, when she briefly deleted her Instagram and he made his private. However, their accounts are now back in action, and they both posted about each other on their Instagram stories this week, so it seems all is well!