Christina Aguilera Squashes Longtime Feud With Britney Spears On ‘National Women’s Day’

What feud? Christina Aguilera used International Women’s Day to put aside rumors of bad blood between herself and Britney Spears. See her amazing message.

What a better way than International Women’s Day to celebrate sisterhood! Christina Aguilera, 37, took advantage of the March 8 worldwide day of recognition to once and for all dispel rumors of a longtime feud with frenemy Britney Spears, 36. Ever since the start of their careers nearly two decades ago the songbirds have been pitted against each other, and Xtina is now showing Brit some major respect. In an epic Instagram video, the “Dirrty” singer had a slideshow standing beside various famous strong female friends and right there was a pic of Brit and Christina back in their early aughts hey dey with their arms around each other. Awww!

Xtina set the video to her 2002 female empowerment anthem “Can’t Hold Us Down” with the brilliant caption ‘Well behaved women rarely make history.’ – Eleanor Roosevelt #InternationalWomensDay.” The only other celeb to appear before Britney in the montage was a young Beyonce, 36. The fact that Britney was so immediate in the video shows just how much Christina respects her now, putting her before other strong, talented and powerful women like Lady Gaga, 31, Hillary Clinton, 71, Cher, 71, and Miley Cyrus, 25. Girls do run the world!

Things weren’t always so rosy between Christina and Britney, as the blonde beauties rose to fame at the same time and had a bitter rivalry. Xtina’s had some epic digs at Brit over the years. In 2004 after the “Toxic” singer got quickly engaged to back up dancer Kevin Federline,, Christina told Us Weekly that, “I can’t believe that girl bought her own engagement ring! I’ve seen it, up close. It looks like she got it on QVC.” She also dissed the engagement, telling the mag “I know Britney. She’s not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way.” Thank goodness times have changed and sisterhood is now celebrated instead of women tearing each other down.

Even Pink, 38, and Christina have ended their longtime epic feud realizing that women are more powerful together. Christina made sure to include her in the above montage.