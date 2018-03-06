Has Travis Scott Hooked Up With One Of Kylie Jenner’s Sisters? She Reacts To Shocking Accusation

Kylie Jenner didn’t hold back when defending her baby daddy Travis Scott after a fan accused him of dating one of her sisters. See her response here!

Family first! After welcoming their first child together on Feb. 1, Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have been inseparable. It’s clear the birth of Stormi Webster has brought them closer, so when a fan alleged that Travis hooked up with one of her famous sisters, Kylie didn’t take the claim lightly. “He was dating her sister around this time,” one user commented under an Instagram post of the couple. The lip-kit mogul quickly clapped back with, “u just believe anything don’t u.” Don’t you just love her response?! And for the record, we find it hard to believe Travis was ever romantically linked with anyone else in the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian is happily married to Kanye West, and Khloe Kardashian is dating NBA baller Tristan Thompson. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian is in a relationship with model Younes Bendjima and Kendall Jenner recently split with Blake Griffin. It’s safe to say, some people just like to troll.

Nevertheless, Kylie and Travis have made their romance super public as of lately. On March 4, the lovebirds were spotted having brunch at Seaspice Miami. The new parents were seen cuddling and walking hand in hand. So cute, right? We aren’t sure however, if Stormi accompanied them on this trip, but we can certainly understand their need to get away. Taking care of a newborn is a lot of work. As we previously reported, Travis and Kylie recently discovered an effective method to put their baby to sleep.

“Stormi is super energetic and getting her down is a bit challenging sometimes. Travis has been a huge help and has a secret weapon of his own to get Stormi to calm down when it’s time for bed. His swaddling game is on point! Kylie has been wearing Stormi’s swaddles around her shoulders and waist more often so that her scent can be transferred to it, and has helped Stormi become extra calm once Travis wraps her in them,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They’re such a perfect team!