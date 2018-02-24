Kourtney Kardashian’s Hoodie Asks ‘What Would You Do If I Died Before You’: Is It A Message To Scott?

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Feb. 23 while wearing a bold yellow hooded sweatshirt with an interesting message. See the wild pic here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was out and about in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23 with new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, and she chose a pretty interesting outfit choice. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hoodie read “What would you do if I died before you?” across the back and she paired the look with black leggings. Both Kourtney and Kylie hid their eyes under large sunglasses and Kourtney also held her purse up to cover her face. The sisters were headed to a dermatologist appointment together which is most likely why they didn’t want their faces seen. With the bizarre choice of style Kourtney donned for the day, we can’t help but wonder if perhaps maybe she was trying to send a hidden message to someone – ex Scott Disick maybe?

While it’s not clear if Kourtney was indeed trying to send out a meaning with her sweatshirt or not, she’s been sporting some colorful wardrobe choices lately. Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie while wearing hot pink “superhero pants” and looked hotter than ever. The brunette beauty appears to be happier than ever, especially in regards to her steamy relationship with younger beau, Younes Bendjima, 24.

Despite the large age difference between Kourt and Younes, they seem to be making it work in a big way. The mother-of-three also knows how to keep herself young by continuing to have fun at wild parties and taking care of herself by staying in amazing shape. On an episode of KUWTK, she recently revealed that she only weighed 98 lbs.

