Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart: Relive Their Cutest Couple Moments Amidst Reunion News

A fan sighting of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart together had us missing their relationship — so we’re looking back at some of their best moments as a couple!

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have led very separate lives since their 2013 breakup, but their relationship was thrust back into the spotlight again nearly five years earlier this week. The exes were reportedly spotted at Edendale in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, and a fan totally blew up their spot on Twitter. Although there were no photos of the two together, one person on Twitter confirmed, “Was just at a bar enjoying my friend’s birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my Twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my high school Twilight fantasies.” Before fans could jump to any conclusions, though, the eyewitness added, “They just seemed like two friends hanging out. They were just having drinks at the bar, like everyone else there.”

Still, the sighting had fans really reliving the Robsten days. Rob and Kristen met while working on the first Twilight movie in 2008, and dated on and off throughout the franchise for about four years. However, they refused to ever confirm they were dating, and tried to avoid acting like a couple as often as possible during the relationship. In summer 2012, photos were published of Kristen cheating on Rob with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, and in her public apology, she shared specific sentiments about how sorry she was for hurting Rob. They managed to survive the scandal, and stayed together through the release of the final Twilight movie in Nov. 2012. However, by May 2013, they had split.

Since then, Kristen has been in various relationships, mostly with women, and during an SNL appearance in 2017, she confirmed that she’s “so gay.” She’s currently dating model, Stella Maxwell, and the two were photographed out together just days before her reunion with Rob. Meanwhile, Rob was engaged to FKA Twigs, but in October, it was confirmed that they had ended their relationship. Click through the gallery above to re-live Robsten’s cutest couple moments!

