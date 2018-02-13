Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart: Is His Ex-Fiancee FKA Twigs Pissed Over Their Reunion?

Robert Pattinson surprisingly reunited with old flame Kristen Stewart on Feb. 11 and his ex FKA Twigs is weighing in on the meet up. Find out how she feels here.

Robert Pattinson, 31, and Kristen Stewart, 27, made headlines when they were seen hanging out together at a bar in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 and although their reunion shocked many people, it hasn’t seemed to do so for Robert’s ex-fiancee FKA Twigs, 30! “(FKA) Twigs isn’t at all concerned about what Robert is doing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She basically doesn’t even acknowledge his existence or the fact that they were to together for three years. She was really hurt when they decided to split up, and she carried that with her for a couple months before she eventually got over it.” Woah! It’s hard to think that a couple who was once so close and adorable together is now seemingly strangers, but we can definitely understand Twigs’ pain.

Although she’s trying to move on without Robert, it seems Twigs did really care for him when they were together. “When it comes to her feelings about him, she can admit that she did love him at one point, but all of her emotions towards Rob have fizzled,” the source continued. “What they had for each other ran its course and she couldn’t care less if Robert is linking up with Kristen, Katy (Perry) or whomever. Twigs is focused on her music and her career and she has no time for the negative energy.”

Twigs and Robert broke things off last Oct. after being together for more than two years and getting engaged in early 2015. Since then, the Twilight actor has been seen with pal Katy and a mystery blonde woman. We’re not sure who he’ll end up with next, but like Twigs, it seems Robert’s trying to move on as best he can and we wish him nothing but the best!

