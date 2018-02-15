Odell Beckham Jr. Flirting With Bella Hadid On Instagram? Fans Freak Over His Sexy Message

Bella Hadid might have a hot new dating option as NY Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. is getting flirty with her on Instagram. Fans are already shipping on them as a couple!

MAKE THIS HAPPEN! Bella Hadid, 21, has a sexy new admirer and its none other than New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 25-year-old NFL star noticed the model’s Instagram Valentine’s Day message where she shared a racy video of her wearing a bra on her balcony while looking over the NYC skyline. The single stunner captioned it “Happy VDay to myself too I guess.” OBJ quickly took notice and wrote in her comments “Valentines alone…the best way” with a winking emoji. Whoa, is he sending her a flirty signal?

Fans immediately started shipping the idea of these two dating, with one commenter writing “I would die for this coupling 😍” and another wrote “I need to be Bella to date obj apparently.” Nobody ever pictured these two as a couple until Odell creeped on her pic and now everyone wants them to get together.

They do know each other as Bella and OBJ were briefly linked as a couple when she and The Weeknd split in Nov. of 2016. They were allegedly spotted attending UFC 205 together and the rumor mill went wild. While it seems like nothing ever came of it at the time, OBJ looks like he’s circling back to test the waters and see if there could be something more in store for them. Bella was hurting so badly from her breakup when they were first together, now that she’s been single for so long maybe she’d be up for settling down with the football hunk? In the past six months she’s been linked to singer Drake, 31, and Kendall Jenner‘s ex Jordan Clarkson, 25, but neither of those romances went anywhere. Now we’re all shipping on OBella to become a real thing! The relationship name is even amazing.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Odell and Bella would make a great couple?