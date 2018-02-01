Naya Rivera Makes First Appearance Since Ex Mark Salling’s Death: Did She Break Her Silence?

Just one day after her ex, Mark Salling, tragically committed suicide, Naya Rivera stepped out for a talk show appearance. But did she comment on his passing?

Naya Rivera appeared on TRL Jan. 31, just 24 hours after news broke of her Glee co-star, Mark Salling’s death, but she didn’t mention a word about her ex in the interview. Things did not end on good terms for Naya and Mark, who dated throughout the first season of Glee, but split before filming season two — there were rumors that he cheated on her and that she retaliated by egging his car, although they’ve both denied this. Mark also plead guilty to possession of child pornography in September, and it seems that many of his Glee co-stars are now hesitant to comment on his death because of it. So far, only Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison have publicly made statements.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Naya and Mark basically lost touch after Glee ended, and she decided to especially keep her distance from him after the child porn case. Our insider revealed that the actress, who recently re-filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Dorsey, does not plan on making any public comment about Mark’s suicide. “She’s not losing any sleep over it,” our source explained. “She feels that everything happens for a reason and would like to move on by not referencing it.”

In her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes & Growing Up, Naya admitted that she wasn’t “totally shocked” by the child pornography charges against Mark, and admitted that she actually learned a lot from the split…sort of. “I think everyone should have that one relationship where you look back and ask yourself, ‘What the hell was I thinking’?” she wrote. “You’ll learn something and you won’t regret it. Unless, of course, that relationship was with someone who had a sizable stash of child porn on his computer. Then, by all means, regret everything.”

