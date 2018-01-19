Porn Star Kakey Reignites Romance Rumors With Drake With Wild Claim: He Paid For My Boob Job

Has Champagne Papi spread his money around? Kakey, a porn star once rumored to have hooked up with Drake, claims that the 6 God paid for her brand new breasts!

Nothing but bad news comes when you mix Drake, 31, and adult film stars. The latest scandal hitting the “Hotline Bling” rapper came after a porn star by the name Kakey reportedly claimed that Drizzy paid for her boob job. “Good morning,” Kakey captioned an Instagram shot of her flaunting her breasts, captured by Fameolous. The IG pic certainly got a positive reaction from her fans as one reportedly said “Yasssss dem new titties sittin nice sis.”

“Thanks to drizzy!” Kakey reportedly replied. The Instagram and Kakey’s supposed claim that Drake paid for her boob job has since been deleted. This outrageous (and now vanished) claim that Drizzy subsidized Kakey’s chest is not the first time the two have been linked. These two were subject to rumors in 2013, when Media Takeout supposedly published a statement (captured over at a site called Hip-HopVibe.com) from Kakey that claimed they “had sex plenty of times.” Yet, Kakey went on Twitter in 2014 to squash any talk of her and Drizzy. “This rumor with me and Drake seriously has to STOP! I been said that mediatakout was bullsh*ttting.” So, what’s the deal with her and the breasts? HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Drake’s camp for any comment on this.

The last time Drake had some porn star drama, it was when Rosee Divine (real name Sophie Brussaux) claimed she was pregnant with Drake’s kid. Drake supposedly spent an evening with the woman in Amsterdam, Netherlands and the adult film star said she was now carrying Drizzy’s bun in her oven. She gave birth to her son, Adonis, in October, right around the time of Drake’s birthday, according to Bossip.

This rumor with me and Drake seriously has to STOP! 😒😑 i been said that mediatakeout was bullshitting — B.K.A Kakey (@RealKakeyy) October 17, 2014

Drake, at the time, said that Sophie was just “another woman in a long line of women claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant.” Sophie’s claims came right after Layla Lace, a model, claimed she was also preggers. So far, Drake hasn’t said anything about Kakey’s breasts. Maybe she’s joined the long line of women accusing him of allegedly paying for their plastic surgery?

