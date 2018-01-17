Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Offered $5 Million For Baby Pics: Will They Sell?

Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter is here, fans are dying to see the first photos. But will the couple cash in on the pics? Here’s their plans!

Baby number three has arrived for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but when will we get to see the surely-adorable little girl?! The famous duo has reportedly been offered between $2 and $5 million by magazines/websites for photos of the newborn, according to TMZ. Don’t expect them to take the money and run, though — the site reports that they rejected every single offer “immediately.” Apparently, Kimye would NEVER even “consider” taking money to share the first pics, as it would “violate their morals.” They’ve also reportedly upped their security so photographers can’t snap photos of the child and release them before the family is ready.

Of course, the decision to share the first pictures on their own is not a surprising one for Kim and Kanye. After all, it’s what they did with both of their other children, North and Saint West. North was born on June 15, 2013, and it wasn’t until TWO months later that we saw her for the first time. Kanye revealed the infant’s first pic while appearing as a guest on Kris Jenner’s talk show. The situation was similar for Saint — he was born on Dec. 5, 2015, and Kim didn’t post the first photo of him to social media until Feb. 22, 2016. This time, it was in memory of her late father, Robert Kardashian, as Feb. 22 was his birthday. Aw!

Now that the kids are a bit more grown up, Kim posts photos and videos of them to her social media more often, but we understand any couple’s desire to keep things private during the first few months! If Kimye follows suit with what they’ve done in the past, it may be a bit of time before we see their new little girl!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Kim and Kanye would sell their baby photos?