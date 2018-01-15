Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exact Pregnancy Workout — Tone Safely With These Moves

If you’re expecting, or even if you’re not, you can totally benefit from copying Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy workout! Read her routine below!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has reinvented herself thanks to fitness and living a healthy lifestyle. You CAN workout safely while pregnant, so Khloe is sharing her exact routine. Talk to your doctor before starting any exercise program. Here is what Khloe wrote on her app: “I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to stay active during my pregnancy. If I’m not doing something, I just feel off, ya know? I can’t beast out in the gym the way I could six months ago — and, let’s get real, it’ll be a few more months before I can again — but I’m definitely doing what I can.” For her warmup, Khloe says: “I love to get my body going with some cardio! For this workout, it was 30 minutes on the stairclimber before circuit training.”

Here are the moves Khloe does at the gym while pregnant!

“Lateral Duck Walk with Resistance: There is so much packed into this one move! With a resistance band above my knees and hanging onto a TRX strap, I do a lateral duck walk: three steps to the left, stop and do a pull-up, then three to the right, stop and do a pull-up. I continue this for 30 seconds, take a few breaths and do two more sets of 30 seconds.

Shoulder Raise with a Squat: Nothing’s better than a move with a dual purpose, right? For this one, I do a dumbbell press above my head and, as my arms come back down, I drop into a squat. Continue this for 30 seconds for one set — and then do three more!

Push-Up Shoulder Tap: This is no ordinary push-up! Every time I come up, I tap my shoulders with my opposing hands (left hand on right shoulder, right hand on left shoulder) before lower down again. This move works your arms and chest of course, but also your core.

Battle Ropes: Battle ropes shred your arm muscles. I step it up by kneeling on a Waff Mini Elite so I engage my core too.

Chest Press on a Balance Ball: With my upper body laying on a balance ball and my feet shoulder-width apart for stability, I do 30 chest presses with a dumbbell in each hand for a total of three sets.

Weighted Squats: For a full minute, I hold a squat while standing on the Waff Minis for instability, while also pressing out on the resistance band above my knees. It fires up my legs and glutes!

Bird-Dog Plank: This move is a game-changer for your core! You’ll need two Waff Minis (or anything that creates instability). Place your knee on one with your opposing hand on the other and hold (and hold … and hold …) for 30 seconds. Take a few breaths, then do it again with the opposite knee and hand for another 30 seconds. Believe me, it’s harder than it looks!”

HollywoodLifers, will you copy Khloe Kardashian’s gym routine while pregnant?