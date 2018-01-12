Scott Disick & Tyga’s Friendship ‘Bugs’ Kourtney: Is That Why They Hang Out?

Scott Disick and Tyga became close when they were dating Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, when both pairs split, Scott and Tyga did not; And, Kourtney’s still annoyed…

Although Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, are over and have both moved on with other people, she still gets annoyed when he hangs out with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, 28. Why you ask? — Well, there’s a few reasons. “There was a time, when Scott was trying to get back in Kourtney’s good graces, so, he distanced himself from Tyga; But, not anymore. Scott has stopped caring about what Kourtney wants,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Not only does he have his girlfriend, Sofia Richie‘s approval to hang with Tyga, but our insider says that Scott and the rapper have a genuine friendship. But, it’s not all innocent. “Plus, Scott knows it really gets under Kourtney’s skin when he parties with Tyga, so that’s an extra incentive,” the source continues.

However, despite Scott’s intentions, he really enjoys his friendship with Tyga. “When it comes down to it these two do genuinely like hanging out and they’re really close. They’ve got so much in common.” Not to mention, the insider adds that Scott and Tyga share mutual bond over their Kardashian-Jenner ties. “Not many people can understand their experience with the family, so there’s an automatic connection because of that.”

It have come as no surprise that Scott and Tyga’s relationship bothers Kourtney. As you may recall, Kourt revealed the same exact feelings during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in May 2016. In one scene, Kourt complained to Kourtney her sisters about Tyga and Scott’s partying.

“It pisses me off that people like Tyga, who should know better, that are close to our family that don’t just find some other friends,” Kourt told Kim, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20. “It’s not like Kanye is calling him like, ‘Come to the studio,’ every night. ‘Come to my show!’ It’s Tyga calling him to hang out and go to parties. It still bothers me.” Later on, Kourtney and Kylie were driving together when Kylie asked, “How’s Scott?” Kourtney replied — “I don’t think he’s been OK lately after his hanging out with Tyga and all that. I almost wanna like call Tyga and just literally go off on him. I have a tendency to like shift some blame from like Scott on to the people that are around him to where I’d like never be able to be cool with you again.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after over a decade together. She has since moved on with French model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima, 24, and Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, 19, as of mid 2017. Kylie is dating rapper, Travis Scott, 25, and the two are reportedly expecting their first child together, a girl, in early 2018. Tyga is still single, but has been linked to a slew of models since his split with Kylie.

