Harry Styles & Camille Rowe Heating Up As She Meets His Family: Why The Relationship Works

The relationship between Harry Styles and Camille Rowe is going strong — she even reportedly met his family! Don’t expect things to get too serious, though…

Five months after rumors of a romance between Harry Styles and Camille Rowe began, things are continuing to heat up between the duo! He recently introduced the Victoria’s Secret model to his family, and she’s bonded with his sister, Gemma, according to The Sun. “Camille’s come along at exactly the right point in Harry’s life,” The Sun’s insider claims. “He’s had plenty of fun, but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great. She’s laid back and cool, plus she’s been really supportive of his career. The relationship is still fairly relaxed. He’s hardly at the stage where they see each other every day.” Still, this is the longest steady relationship the singer has been in.

The two were first linked at the end of July, with a source telling The Sun that Harry was “besotted” with Camille. However, the paper’s insider also explained that Harry was planning to keep the relationship low-key, which is just what the lovebirds have done ever since. In September, though, one fan managed to sneak a photo of the two together in Los Angeles (see below). Harry and Camille were reportedly set up by their mutual friend, Alexa Chung, who, like Camille, is a model. In 2017, Harry actually performed in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but Camille didn’t walk the runway this time around.

Harry has had a number of high-profile relationships, with stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, and before getting together with Camille, he was briefly linked to Tess Ward. Could this be the one that finally works out for him!?

Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017

