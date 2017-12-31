Miley & Liam, Taylor & Harry, & More Hottest Celebrity New Year’s Eve Kisses Of All-Time

New Year’s Eve 2018 is here, and as we wait to see who kisses when the ball drops this year, we’re looking back at some of the best NYE smooches ever. Check ’em out!

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles‘ relationship may have been short-lived, but we will always have their romantic, 2013 New Year’s Eve kiss to remember it by! When Tay performed on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, 2012, Harry was in the crowd to cheer her on, and after the countdown to midnight, they shared a long kiss. A nearby fan was able to catch the whole thing on video (see below), and it’s too cute for words. After the kiss, the lovebirds stood with their arms wrapped around each other for quite some time. Sure, they broke up a few days later after a disastrous post-New Year’s trip…but the memory of Haylor lives on!

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve has been a huge holiday for fans of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. It was right after New Year’s 2016 that we got photographic proof that the couple was seeing each other again — they were caught hanging out together in Australia. As the year went on, they slowly became more open about their rekindled relationship, and as 2016 turned to 2017, they shared a New Year’s kiss…and posted the sweet photo on Instagram. If these two can get back together and make it work…anyone can, right!?

There’s plenty more where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out more amazing celebrity kisses on New Year’s Eve, and stay tuned as we wait to see who locks lips this year!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb New Year’s Eve kiss is your favorite?! Who do you hope locks lips this year?