Lose Your Holiday Weight Fast: 5 Tips From Ashley Parker Angel & His 6-Pack

Ashley Parker Angel is super fit, (hello, abs!) and he has some EXCLUSIVE tips and pics to get you back on track for 2018!

Ashley Parker Angel, 36, has re-dedicated his life to health and wellness (and sharing his fitness gains and hot body on Instagram), so even if you went off the rails this holiday season, he is offering some advice on how to get back on track!

“1. Shop Well. After the holidays, it’s more important than ever to give yourself healthy options. Sweets and treats can still be a part of your life but don’t forget to stock up on nutritious foods too and keep them handy. You don’t have to avoid cheat meals altogether but healthy alternatives are the key to not overdoing it!

2. Plan Ahead. Schedule fitness on your to-do list and it’s much more likely to happen. Even 20 minutes of body weight exercise like push ups, burpees, lunges, and planks are enough to burn calories and keep you in fat-burning mode. If you’re traveling, keep a backpack of fruits, nuts, and veggies with you. Eating healthy snacks more frequently will stop you from going into starvation mode and help you resist fast food. Snacks like yogurt, protein bars, and jerky are good options when you’re on the run.

3. Exercise Early and Don’t Cheat Sleep. Do your workout in the morning so you have the rest of the day for work and getting together with friends and family. Exercising early means you no longer have to stress about squeezing a fitness session into an already jammed-pack schedule in 2018. You’ll be extra busy, so a good night’s sleep is critical. I recommend taking an all-natural sleep aid like Hibernate (LiveHighLevel.com) to make sure you’re getting the best night’s sleep possible. (Use code “HollywoodLife” for 50% off!)

4. Stay Hydrated. Most people already don’t drink enough water. Good, old-fashioned H20 keeps your metabolism fired up and helps flush out toxins. It’s also the fastest way to not get bloated from fatty foods or alcohol.

5. Get Creative. Let’s face it — holidays are the time of year you should let loose and enjoy yourself. But you can get back on track fast. Find creative ways to stay active during the winter. Take the family ice skating, go for a walk around the neighborhood to see any leftover decorations, or have an iPod dance party in your living room. You may not be able to get a full workout in as you head back to work and your real life, but even 15 minutes of activity can go a long way to keeping you fit and healthy.”

