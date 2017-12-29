Kylie Jenner Torn Over Difficult Godmother Decision Between Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Decisions decisions. Kylie Jenner is torn over which famous sister to name as her baby’s godmother. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants it to be Kim or Khloe.

A child’s godparents are symbolic gestures, and usually go to a close friend or family member. In Kylie Jenner‘s case, she has four female siblings to give the sweet honor of godmother to. She’s whittled it down and now she’s trying to decide between Kim Kardashian, 37, and pregnant Khloe, 33. “Kylie is torn over a difficult decision she is facing with who will be the godmother of her baby. She has narrowed her choices down to either Kim or Khloe to take care of her daughter on the way should anything ever happen to her,” a source close to the 20-year-old cosmetics queen tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie feels Kim is an amazing mother already, a smart business woman and Kylie considers Kim to be a wonderful role model in her life. Kylie thinks Kim is the obvious choice, but Khloe has wanted to be a mom forever. Khloe is an equally wonderful sister and Kylie thinks Khloe too would be a perfect fit as godmother. Kylie did not think this decision would be so difficult or as meaningful to her as it has become and she is not sure what to do,” our insider adds. See pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy, here.

What a tough choice she has to make! Both Kim and Khloe are so incredibly maternal. Maybe Ky will break with tradition and name them both godmothers? If that happens though, her other sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, would probably feel left out. Either way it’s going to be Kylie’s decision to make as baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, seems to be getting the godfather selection duties and wants good pal and Kim’s husband Kanye West, 40, to have the honor. Keeping it all in the family!

