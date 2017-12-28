Tiffany Trump Stuns In Pink Form-Fitting Dress While Vacationing In Mar-a-Lago — New Pic

She’s looking good! Tiffany Trump showed us she’s having the time of her life while on vacation when she posted a pic of herself looking amazing in a fitted pink dress.

Ooh la la! Tiffany Trump, 24, looked amazing when she posed for a photo in a fitted pink dress with an off the shoulder top while on vacation at her dad Donald Trump‘s estate in Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 26. The blonde beauty posted the stunning pic to her Instagram account and it’s definitely brought her a lot of attention! “Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful year to come!,” she captioned the gorgeous photo. She sure seems to be having a wonderful time during her first holiday vacation in the Palm Beach, Florida location. The Georgetown University law school student is on break from her studies until the new year and she’s taking full advantage of it! See more amazing photos of Tiffany here!

In addition to this eye catching photo, Tiffany posted a lighthearted video with sister Ivanka Trump, 36, who is also enjoying her holiday at the estate, the day before. The two were having a great time by the pool showing off their bikinis while blowing kisses to the camera and wishing Tiffany’s followers a “Merry Christmas.” Tiffany’s social media is full of flattering photos of herself and it looks like she’ll continue the trend well into 2018!

If Tiffany looks happy in her photos, it’s because this year sure brought her a lot to celebrate. From spending loving time with family as well as her boyfriend to becoming First Daughter after her dad became President of the United States, her life is busier and better than ever! We can’t wait to see what the young star gets up to next!

