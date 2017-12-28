Here’s How To Get Ariel Winter’s Sexy, Plump Pout Without Lip Injections

Full lips are in, thanks to stars like Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter, but you don’t need lip injections for this sexy look.

Ariel Winter, 19, showed off this super glamorous photo on her Instagram on Dec. 26. She looked like a vintage pin-up girl! She wrote, “young savage 😈 @kipzachary & @sienree slaying today’s look 💁🏻‍♀️ lashes by @mavlashextensions, lip gloss by @buxomcosmetics, & foundation by @armanibeauty 😈.” She looks so gorgeous! Here’s how to copy her makeup for a sexy pout.

In her caption, she gave a shoutout to hairstylist Sienree and makeup artist Kip Zachary, and also tagged some of her favorite beauty brands. In his own post, Kip added, “We’re obsessed with @buxomcosmetics glosses @arielwinter rocking #Sarah”. Sarah is a “ginger glimmer” shade. BUXOM has a TON of shades in super shiny formulas — shimmer, metallic and high-shine finishes will make your lips look larger. PLUS, the formula itself is plumping — the brand contains hyaluronic acid to boost natural collagen, making lips full and pouty, with no side effects.

Add some long lashes and you’re good to go! Ariel has eyelash extensions, which I also LOVE and I have written about why I can’t live without them, but you can also get the look with a few coats of volumizing mascara like the new Peacock Flare Mascara from COVERGIRL. This is the perfect New Year’s Eve makeup look!

HollywoodLifers, do you love plumping lip glosses? Will you try to copy Ariel Winter’s lip look?