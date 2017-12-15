Remy Ma: The Extraordinary Ways Papoose Showed Love To Me While I Was In Prison

Aww! Remy Ma opened up about how Papoose supported her while she was in prison, and it’s honestly so sweet how doting he was. Read what she said in our podcast!

We already knew Remy Ma, 37, and Papoose, 39, had an incredible marriage from watching them on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. But Remy just opened up in HollywoodLife.com‘s podcast about how they handled their relationship while she was in prison from 2008-2014, and it’s honestly SO sweet. Here’s what she said when we asked who was there for her while serving time in jail: “My husband, of course. He was so bad that I had to tell him to stop coming to visit me. No, seriously though. The first year that I was there he came every single day.” Aww! Listen to the whole podcast here.

But Papoose wasn’t the only person who helped Remy keep up her spirits in prison. “[Papoose] definitely was a major part. Him and maybe my DJ,” the rapper said. “Like my DJ who I just thought her was the guy that goes with me when I’m performing. If I knew I needed something and my husband couldn’t do it, he would leave his job and come bring me whatever I need. He kept the phone on for me to call. And that was just the way it is. The way it was.”

On March 27, 2008, Remy was convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion in connection with these charges. She married Papoose while in prison in May 2008, and was released on Aug. 1, 2014. While her husband and DJ played large parts in getting her through her sentence, she still spent a lot of time alone, in which she looked toward her future. “I just couldn’t fathom counting in years. And where my window was all I could see out of the window was trees. So, say if it was 2009 and the trees were green, I knew I had about six or seven more summers to go. If it was 2013 and the trees were branches I had about three more winters. That’s just how I counted my time, in seasons. And when it was all said and done I did seven winters and six summers.”

But she learned a lot in those seven winters and six summers. “I was kind of like a tree. My dead leaves and my broken branches had fallen off and I had just turned into this different person. I grew up. I went to prison when I was 25, 26 years old. I came home in my early thirties and it’s a big difference. My son, who I had when I was a teenager was seven-years-old. I came home a week before he turned 14.” Wow. To hear more of Remy’s reflection on her prison stay, as well as where she’s at now in her personal and professional life, check out our podcast!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of our podcast with Remy?