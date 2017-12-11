Steve Edwards Fired From ‘Good Day LA’ Amid Alleged Sexual Harassment Allegations

‘Good Day LA’ co-host Steve Edwards has been fired from his position at KTTV. Read here all about his dismissal!

Steve Edwards, 69, was abruptly fired on Dec. 11 after over 20 years of co-hosting Good Day LA for KTTV, a Fox affiliate in Los Angeles. A Fox11 spokesperson verified his dismissal to Deadline, stating, “We can confirm that Steve Edwards is no longer employed by KTTV.” According to sources, Edwards’ firing was due to sexual harassment allegations that were made against the 71-year-old. However, the station did not confirm this. According to FTV Live, the news of Edward’s firing was announced to staff by KTTV News Director Kris Knutsen.

Edwards had been with the morning show since 1995. Prior to that, he worked at CBS’ affiliate KNXT (now KCBS-TV) on the show Two On The Town with Connie Chung, 71, and was employed as a talk radio host for KABC’s Steve Edwards Show and Sports Talk, to name a few positions over his career. In addition, he was also a panelist on Hollywood Squares. Edwards was nominated for an Emmy award in 1983 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Informational Programming for his work on Entertainment Tonight, where he served as the show’s host from 1982-1983, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We reached out to Fox11 for comment.

Without Edwards, the Good Day LA team has been whittled down to just Julie Chang, Megan Colarossi (the show’s newest co-host who just joined the program last week), Rick Dickert, and Maria Quiban, 47. Edwards joins a growing list of men in entertainment who have been accused of sexual harassment, including fellow broadcaster Matt Lauer, 59, whose scandal has caused friends to reportedly desert him.

