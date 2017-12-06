Porn Star August Ames Dead At 23, Days After Being Accused Of Homophobia

August Ames, a porn star who acted in over 270 films, has passed away at the age of 23. Find out all of the details surrounding her death here.

Well, this is just tragic. August Ames, 23, a porn star who received two AVN Awards over her career, was found dead in Camarillo, California, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirms. Although toxicology tests are being conducted, some friends allegedly believe she may have taken her own life. However, the official cause of her death, which is still being investigated, has not been confirmed. August, who had recently worked on adult TV shows such as Baby Got Boobs and Hot and Mean, was pronounced dead at the scene. Although, according to The Blast, there was reportedly no evidence of foul play. Friends close to August have claimed the late porn star suffered from depression, and that online bullying may have played a part in her passing.

On Dec. 2, August had complained on Twitter about filming a scene with an actor who had done gay porn and refused to do the scene with him. As a result, fans and others slammed her on Twitter for being a “homophobe.” In the wake of her death, a friend of hers, Annika Albright, implied that the recent backlash might have contributed to her death. Annika tweeted, “Omg, I can’t believe she’s dead. You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend!”

Time will tell when the exact reason for August’s untimely passing will be announced. In the meantime, our hearts go out to August’s friends and family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think online bullying played a role in August’s death? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.