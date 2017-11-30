‘Survivor’: Joe Reveals He Thinks Season 35 Castmates Are ‘Idiots’ — They Made ‘Error After Error’

After his ‘Survivor’ elimination, Joe told us EXCLUSIVELY why he thinks the season 35 cast are ‘idiots,’ why he was totally fooled by Ben’s double agent move and more!

Survivor is certainly going to be a little less entertaining now that Joe was eliminated! His elimination came after Lauren, Ashley, Devon and Ben formed a secret alliance, with Ben acting as a double agent/spy and pretending to still be aligned with Chrissy, Ryan and JP. “His acting was amazing,” Joe admitted to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I had no idea…because I would never think in a million years that three Survivor players would allow a huge threat like Ben to play a double agent. I mean, that is unheard of. It follows suit with the entire season, though — there were idiots on the island. Error after error after error. I don’t think there’s ever been a season where 18 players who think they’re really good played so poorly.”

OUCH, kind of harsh. Joe went on to explain that he was baffled at how “slow” his fellow cast members played the game, and said it shocked him based on what he’d heard about Survivor from former players. “Please put me out there with those people [who said the game was fast,” he begged. “Because it was not fast. The Healers were sunbathing like it was a spa. At the merge, people just wanted to do the Healer purge. It was boring. I was literally going crazy because I was like…something’s gotta give. Maybe if there were more aggressive players, I’d feel differently, but I stuck out like a sore thumb. I thought it would be nonstop, but the game was slow.”

Despite what he had to say about his castmates, Joe took his elimination in stride, and said that, while Desi was the only person he fully trusted in the game (“Mike was the biggest flip flopper,” he added), he had great relationships with Jessica, Devon, Lauren and Cole. “I think everyone knew I was blunt and honest,” he explained. “I was in their face and aggressive, but I was really loyal. So some of my attributes were amplified [on the show]. It was a game, I take nothing personal.”

He also admitted he had a good feeling (80/20) he was going to be sent home when he was. “They gave me a package deal [splitting the votes and sending Ben home], and I fell for it,” he explained. “It was too good to give it up, but it was too good to be true. But I had to take the chance, because if I didn’t…I didn’t see myself going anywhere in the game, anyway.” If he did get to keep playing, though, he had a plan: Link up with Ryan and try to take out Devon. Unfortunately, the new alliance got to him before he got make that move!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Joe getting voted out on Survivor?!