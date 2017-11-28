Kate Middleton’s Baby Bump Is Basically Nonexistent In 1st Pics After Harry’s Engagement News

Kate Middleton’s 4 months pregnant now, but it’s almost impossible to tell! The royal wore a pretty midi dress a day after Harry’s engagement news, but where was her bump?

Stepping out in London on Nov. 28, Kate Middleton, 35, looked stylish and happy. But while she’s already four months along in her pregnancy, you’d never know by just looking at her! Although the mom-to-be was glowing form head to toe, her baby bump was no where to be seen. She rocked a Kate Spade collard midi dress featuring an A-line skirt, so her tiny belly was easily concealed by fabric. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

The new pics were taken just a day after Kate’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry, 33, announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, 36. “[Prince] William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” the Duchess said while at her event, which was held at the Foundling Museum in London. “It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.” Just hours earlier, Meghan had praised her future sister-in-law, calling Kate “wonderful.” Looks like this bunch is one big happy family! And we can’t wait for Kate and William to grow their brood even more come April.

So far, Kate’s baby bump has mostly been kept under wraps. And, same as with her previous two pregnancies, Kate has barely shown at all despite entering her second trimester — so it’s no surprise a bump was barely visible on Nov. 28. However, just last week, Kate’s bump was as prominent as it’s ever been, as she wore black skinny jeans paired with a fitted black turtleneck. But round belly or not, we’re just happy Kate is finally feeling better after suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum (aka extreme morning sickness) early on in her pregnancy.

During her Nov. 28 museum visit, Kate had the opportunity to meet families and children who have benefited from the museum’s education and outreach programs — including pre-school children from a local nursery who visit the museum on a regular basis. Kate and William are already the proud parents of son Prince George, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 2, and they’re currently expecting baby number three.

