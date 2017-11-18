Beyonce & Kim Kardashian’s Tense Relationship: Why Bey ‘Just Doesn’t’ Vibe With Her

Our insiders are shedding some light on why Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have never really gotten along, even before JAY-Z and Kanye West began allegedly feuding! Check out all the EXCLUSIVE details!

It’s not secret that Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, both 36, aren’t exactly pals. But with their spouses, JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 40, being onetime best friends they often travel in the same circles, leading to loads of cold encounters. Now, thankfully, our very own source has some answers on why these two seem to rub each other the wrong way! Want more pics of Bey? Of course you do! Head right here!

“Beyonce has never gelled with Kim, she just doesn’t respect her or like her, she never has, even before Kim got with Kanye,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce can’t stand the whole reality TV thing, and she thinks Kim would do anything for fame, she just feels they are two totally different people with nothing in common. Beyonce is always polite to Kim when she sees her, but you can tell it’s forced and that there’s no warmth or genuineness in her interactions.” Yikes! Did it just get cold in here?

As we previously reported, Bey, looking incredible in a green gown, bumped into Kimmy while attending Serena Williams‘, 36, wedding to Alexis Ohanian, 34, in New Orleans on Nov. 16. They were both milled about by the VIP bar. So here’s the real question: Did they get along when they found themselves together despite the alleged bad blood between JAY and Kanye? And if so, what did they talk about? We have to know! Regardless, according to Colton Haynes, 29, both famous females were willing to come to his aid when his emotions got the better of him during the ceremony! Aww!

