Ray Fisher: 5 Things To Know About ‘Justice League’s Hunky Cyborg

‘Justice League’ is going to put Cyborg front and center. Before the movie hits theaters, here’s what you need to know about Ray Fisher, the man playing the beloved superhero!

1. His breakthrough role was playing Muhammad Ali. Ray Fisher, 30, got his big break after attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy when he portrayed Muhammad Ali in the 2013 Off-Broadway play Fetch Clay, Make Man. He prepared to play the iconic boxer by gaining 20 pounds of muscle. He went on to play Captain Edward Dwight in a 2015 episode of The Astronaut Wives Club, and then he was cast as Cyborg in the DC universe! His story is pretty remarkable. This has all happened in just a few years!

2. He gained over 30 pounds of muscle to play Cyborg! Ray revealed on Instagram in Aug. 2017 that he went from 190 pounds to 223 pounds while training for Justice League. He’s posted some super hunky photos of himself totally shirtless on Instagram, and they are amazing. Seriously, check out those abs! His time in the gym has definitely paid off!

3. He tested for a major part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ray was one of the many finalists for the role of Finn in the 2015 film, according to our sister site Variety. The role eventually went to John Boyega, 25. It’s a good thing he didn’t get cast. We can’t imagine anyone else as Cyborg?

4. Playing Cyborg in Justice League is Ray’s first major role in a movie! Ray did make a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Justice League features Cyborg as a major character. Even before Justice League premiered, a standalone Cyborg movie is set to be released in 2020.

5. He brought his whole family to the Justice League premiere! This is very important time in Ray’s life, so he’s making sure his family is by his side. Ray posted a sweet Instagram photo of his family on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere and wrote, “My heroes. My family. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for it all. #JusticeLeague#Cyborg #BORGLIFE.”

