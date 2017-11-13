Looking good, Tiff! Tiffany Trump is living a pretty low-key life compared to her high-profile father, but she just reminded us how stunning she is in this nude, lace dress! Click to see her new outfit!

Tiffany Trump posted this photo on Instagram on November 10, and no caption was needed! The First Daughter posed in a lace, sheer, nude-colored dress, and she looked gorgeous. The spaghetti straps gave the dress a delicate quality, and she added a tiny bit of edge with metallic pumps. Her hair was pulled into a chic bun and her eyes were lined in black. The dress had illusion sleeves and gorgeous detailing. She looked magnificent! We haven’t seen much of Tiffany lately, but with this dress, she is back!

Tiffany is currently a student at Georgetown Law, and obviously, trying to live a normal life. She just celebrated her 24th birthday on October 13, and it’s clear that Friday the 13th was lucky for her! She has been spotted out in Washington, D.C. having dinner with friends, and is obviously trying to balance law school with being a 24-year-old. Tiffany doesn’t post that frequently on Instagram — usually once every two weeks — so it was exciting to see this latest photo from her. She has great fashion sense — trendy yet feminine and chic — so we can’t wait to see her next outfit!

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

HollywoodLifers, did you love Tiffany Trump’s nude dress on Instagram? Was it too sexy for the First Daughter?