‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Goes Missing On Her Wedding Day

Where in the world is Quinn Perkins? The head of QPA went missing during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Scandal,’ and her disappearance had Olivia totally freaking out!

Olivia breaks the bad news to Mellie that Rashad has been killed. Olivia stays resolute throughout the whole conversation, but she’s hiding a big secret. Olivia and Jake were the ones who blew up the plane! Quinn tries to get in touch with Olivia all day and eventually meets up with her. Olivia thinks Quinn’s just stressed about her wedding, but Quinn knows Olivia planted the bomb on Rashad’s plane. Olivia plays it cool and justifies her actions. Quinn doesn’t let her get away with it, but Olivia reminds Quinn that she’s the one who saved her.

Charlie is certain that Quinn didn’t just bolt before their wedding day. Something has to be wrong. Olivia and her Gladiators get right to it. Huck does some investigating and finds some interesting things on her computer. She had been investigating who killed President Rashad. After taking a closer look at her ring, Huck realizes that Quinn’s been taken.

Curtis shows up at QPA looking for Quinn. She called the night before, and he was following up. Curtis and Olivia cross paths again for the first time since they parted ways. He’s still giving her the cold shoulder, but she needs to know what he knows. She begs him to put aside his bad blood toward her. Curtis reveals that Quinn called and said she found something out about the Rashad assassination. Quinn was sure he wasn’t blown up by the Bashranis. The episode ends with Olivia and Jake learning that Quinn was not building a case against them. She was on her way to her wedding when she was taken!

This recap is developing.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Scandal? Let us know!