Wendy Williams’ Most Shocking Moments: Fainting, Cheating Scandal & Feud With 50 Cent

Wendy Williams sure has been bringing the drama on her daytime talk show. From fainting on live TV, her war with 50 Cent to eating a crow when Kimye got married, we’ve got her most shocking moments.

Season nine of The Wendy Williams Show has been the most drama filled yet, and we’re only a few months in! The 53-year-old started things off with a nice juicy feud involving T.I., 37, on Sept. 15 after he made a comment about her bikini pics while vacationing in Barbados. Wendy defended her body during Hot Topics then shaded him for allegedly wearing lifts to make himself look taller! “Shout out to the lovely T.I. who was very civilized in his comments about my lack of behind. He threw the ball, but he was very civilized. Well, T.I., I don’t have a behind like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts. And no we’re not fighting in the name of (his kids) Major and King and your cute family, we are not fighting. We are just grown people throwing subtle shade.” Yikes!

Wendy got into it with 50 Cent, 42, in Oct. 13 during her Hot Topics segment, when she told him to “get a life” after he posted a celebratory message online about how the clock was winding down on the child support payments he has to make to son Marquise, 21. Fiddy fired back on Instagram, blasting her HARD! “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh. Your husband is not a bad man. He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf***er. Focus on your own sh*t bitch.” he wrote. See pics of Wendy’s most shocking moments, here.

Fiddy was referring to the bombshell Daily Mail report that Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter, 46, had been keeping a mistress for the past decade right under his wife’s nose. She addressed THAT hot topic on her show on Sept. 26, saying “You can believe what you want, but…” pausing to hold up her giant diamond wedding ring. “Anyway, all is well in Hunterville,” Williams said. “Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you, I would let you know. By the way, I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”

The host gave her fans quite a scare on her Halloween episode on Oct. 31, where her heavy Statue of Liberty costume caused her overheat and faint on live TV! It was so terrifying and dramatic, and she later revealed to ABC that it could have happened because she’s going through a womanly transition. “[I] was scared to death,” Williams told GMA about the incident. “I got hot. I was dehydrated according to the paramedics. I’m also going through menopause.”

While these feuds and incidents have happened in just a few months time, she’s had plenty of other shocking moments in her many years as a daytime diva. She always maintained that Kanye West, 40, would never marry Kim Kardashian, 37, and if they did she would eat crow. While normally that’s a figure of speech, she said she would dine on the garbage-eating bird on their 73rd day of marriage, referring to Kim’s infamous 72 day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries, 32. Being a woman of her word on Sept. 15, 2014 she dined on crow gumbo during her show.

The diva started a feud with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, 41, after she shaded her while celebrating the birth of the reality star’s son by LA Dodger Carl Crawford, who is worth millions. Wendy congratulated Evelyn on giving birth to a “cash register” and she didn’t take to kindly to the subtle gold digging shade. Instead, Ev took to Twitter to claim that Wendy’s husband had been in one of her boutiques and bought an expensive pair of boots for another woman who wasn’t his wife!

Wendy got on the wrong side of Beyonce, 36, after she said that the singer sounded like she only got as far as elementary school when it came to her education. In 2012 when discussing the superstar’s HBO documentary, Wendy threw a heap of shade during Hot Topics, declaring, “I am a Beyonce fan. I’m gonna watch her upcoming documentary, because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning, so I’ll be able to understand what she says. You know Beyonce can’t talk. She sounds like she has a fifth grade education.” As if that wasn’t bad enough, she doubled down when her studio audience booed her! “Excuse me, I just said I was a fan,” she said. “But we have to call a spade a spade.”

The host was accused of cruelly body shaming Ariana Grande, 24, back in 2015. During Hot Topics, she mocked the star’s petite frame, saying, “She’s 21. She’ll forever look 12,” Williams said.. “And I don’t mean that in a good way. It’s nice to look younger than you are, but when you look too young and then you’re short—she’s only like 4’11”. I don’t look at her as, like, a woman.” Arianators went nuts over the comment and before long #CancelWendyWilliams was trending on Twitter.

One person it seems you wouldn’t want to mess with is Lil Kim, 43, but Wendy went there in 2013, mocking her rumored plastic surgery. “Do you want to talk about Lil’ Kim and that face of hers? It’s filled so tight now, Kim, it looks like a pin would just pop you.” The rapper fired back on Twitter, calling the host a “hating bitch” and inferred she hooked up with late rapper Biggie Smalls back in the day. “@WendyWilliams Stop hating on me because U sucked Big’s d–k & he didn’t want nothing to do with yo ass after that,” she wrote, adding, “@WendyWilliams it’s time for the world to know the real. I’m not playing with yo ass no more. Let’s get it!!!!!” Oh man, Wendy has such a trail of enemies.

