Chris Brown Slams Ex Who Is Only Famous ‘Because Of Him’ — Dissing Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche Tran accused her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown of violent abuse in an explosive restraining order last February, and he may be addressing their relationship on his new song ‘Everybody Knows.’ Listen!

Karrueche Tran, 29, filed a restraining order in February against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, 28, on the grounds that he allegedly abused her and threatened to kill her, and now his song “Everybody Knows” appears to be a response! Listen below.

In the song, Chris talks about an ex that everybody knows about, but shouldn’t know about and goes on to insinuate that the only reason this ex is famous is because she dated him. Eek! Could this be Karrueche? Although the model and actress has a career of her own and has appeared in both films and television, including the series, Claws, she made major headlines due to her tumultuous relationship with Chris.

The model briefly dated Chris in 2011, before he reconciled with ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 29. The two got back together in 2013, but Karrueche broke up with him in March 2015 after she, along with the rest of the world, found out Chris had a daughter — Royalty, 3. Since then, the two have publicly quarreled on social media, especially in late 2016 surrounding the beef between Chris and Soulja Boy. See more pics of Chris and Karrueche.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Everybody Knows”:

Put you in the crib, that wasn’t enough

Let you hit the mall and run that sh*t up

I’m the first one to put you in a foreign

Before me, you wasn’t important

Now you actin’ like you earned it

Go and smile for the camera

I hope that all this sh*t was worth it

I hope that all this sh*t was worth it, yeah

You don’t know how I feel (you don’t know)

Since you’ve been gone (you’ve been gone)

Easy fall, I should’ve let go (I should’ve let go)

‘Cause everybody knows about you (knows about you)

Everybody knows about you

Everybody knows about you

Everybody knows about you

And they shouldn’t f*****g know about you

