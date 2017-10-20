Joe Jonas Dating History: Where Are His Ex-Girlfriends Now?

Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner and we couldn’t be more excited for them! But before the Game Of Thrones star stole his heart, Joe racked up a long list of ex-lovers. Check out pics of the famous females he’s been linked to like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Gigi Hadid.

Wedding bells are ringing! At least for Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, that is. The happy couple announced their engagement on Oct. 15, and we are absolutely thrilled to hear there will be another Game of Thrones cast wedding. Maybe Sophie can go wedding dress shopping with her former costar Rose Leslie? The pair had been dating for almost a year when Sophie said yes to Joe’s proposal – clearly they didn’t need an entire twelve months to know they were right for each other. Though Sophie has tried to keep the romance as private as she could, she did open up about him for the first time in May 2017, saying that she “found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world.” See a timeline of their relationship here!

While we’re stoked for the two of them, we can’t help but be a little upset that the DNCE frontman is officially off the market, even if we have had plenty of practice getting used to seeing the star date other women. Stars like Taylor Swift, 27, Demi Lovato, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, have all been linked to the singer. So where are Joe’s ex-girlfriends now? Well, they’re all off living their best lives, and some of them are happy to hear their former flame has found lasting love. Demi’s been documenting her life in the new film Simply Complicated, which premiered on YouTube on Oct. 18. But the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made sure to announce her approval of her ex’s engagement. She commented on Joe’s Instagram post announcing the new step in his relationship. “HUGE CONGRATS!!!!! Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!” she said.

While his other famous exes haven’t publicly acknowledged the union, it might be because they’ve been super busy focusing on their own fabulous lives. Tay Tay just released a new song, “Gorgeous” off her sixth studio album, Reputation. Meanwhile, Gigi’s been focused on her collaboration with Maybelline, having recently launched the Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette on Oct. 17. It’s great to see how these ladies are all killing it post-breakup. Check out the gallery above to see which other celebrities have had the unique experience of dating Joe.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joe’s engagement to Sophie? Let us know below!