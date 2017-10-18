Scott Disick Spending A Fortune To Impress Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian Is Furious

Scott Disick is apparently dropping a buttload of cash on Sofia Richie and his ex is not happy. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of Scott’s three children, is seriously ticked over his decision to shower Sofia with gifts.

Scott Disick, 34, accompanied his new — much younger — girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, on her trip to Italy this week. Though this was a working getaway for Sofia, who is promoting a new line of Adidas sneakers, Scott seemed to take it as an opportunity for them to have a romantic vacay. “Scott and Sofia are doing it all in Italy, from gondola rides to romantic dinners and even shopping sprees,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And Scott’s been picking up the tab everywhere, he won’t let Sofia spend a dime. She’s got plenty of money but he loves playing the sugar daddy role.” Well, that definitely sounds like a fun trip through the country full of romantic excursions, it’s not something that everyone in Scott’s like if in support of.

The source told us his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, isn’t on board with his spending habits. “Since they started dating he’s been hemorrhaging money trying to impress her,” the insider said. “It’s got Kourtney pretty furious because he never treated her that way. When they were together he always let her pay. She doesn’t want Scott back but she’s not enjoying seeing him spoil Sofia like this.” Ouch! We can see how that kind of double standard would definitely hurt.

Kourtney is the mother of Scott’s three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. While the ex couple have remained fairly civil since breaking up two years ago (for instance, Scott is still a prominent figure on the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians) their romantic decisions after the split seem to always put the other on edge. Recently, Kourtney, who is now dating Younes Bendjima, 24, bashed Scott’s many “flings” with younger woman this summer. Check out pics of Kourt and Younes vs. Sofia and Scott right here.

