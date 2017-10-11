Harvey Weinstein Never Did Anything Inappropriate With Intern, Malia Obama, Says Sources

Phew! Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia Obama, may have interned for Harvey Weinstein’s company, but don’t worry — he didn’t do anything inappropriate with her, according to multiple sources.

Former first daughter Malia Obama, 19, completed an internship last summer at Harvey Weinstein‘s company when she was 18, but the film producer was on his “best behavior” around her, multiple sources told Page Six TV. The media outlet also spoke with Harvey on Oct. 10 and although Barack Obama and Michelle Obama issued a statement saying they are “disgusted” with the recent sexual harassment allegations against him, Harvey refused to comment. However, other sources claim the Academy Award winner is heartbroken over their opinion. See the women who have accused Harvey of sexual harassment here.

Being a big time producer in the spotlight has led Harvey to get close to many people throughout his career and through his fortune, he’s been able to donate large amounts of money to causes he believes in. For Barack’s 2012 re-election campaign, he donated $680,000 and for Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 campaign, he helped raise up to $1.5 million. Hillary told CNN on Oct. 11 that she is “sick” and “shocked” by the allegations and although it wasn’t possible to give the campaign money back, she will donate it to charity.

In addition to the unfortunate allegations, Harvey has also made headlines after his wife, Georgina Chapman, 41, announced that she is leaving their marriage due to the scandal. He reportedly fully supports her decision and may have even encouraged her to take action so she and their children don’t continue to get hurt. The entire situation has also reportedly led Harvey to check into rehab for sex addiction so he can eventually heal from his issues.

