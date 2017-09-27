Kourtney Kardashian Passionately Kisses Younes In Paris, But He Looks SUPER Distracted — See Pic

What’s a guy to do, watch his favorite soccer team in the Champions League or make out with Kourtney Kardashian? We’ve got the pics of how Younes Bendjima tried to do BOTH!

Uh oh! Apparently Kourtney Kardashian, 38, didn’t realize how important the Paris St. Germain vs. Bayern game was to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima 24. The couple were in the stands of Parc des Princes on Sept. 27 to watch the model’s beloved PSG soccer club take on the German team in the Champions League group stage game when the reality star wanted to show off some PDA. She smiled and went in for a loving kiss with her man but he just couldn’t take his eyes off of what was going on down on the field! He gave her the smooch that she wanted, but cameras caught his eyes wide open and watching the match. Busted!

PSG was totally crushing Bayern 3-0 so naturally Younes couldn’t take his eyes off the action. Kourt on the other hand had her eyes closed and looked totally blissed out to be making out with her man, while everyone else around them in the stands had their focus totally on the game and didn’t even notice the couple’s PDA. See pics of Kourtney and Younes, here.

We’er so glad that Younes is making Kourtney happy after her years of heartache with baby daddy and ex Scott Disick, 34. She revealed on the KUWTK 10th anniversary special that the couple broke up for good two years ago, and the door is closed on any reconciliation after all he put her through since then. She’s been happily dating the Algerian model since May and he’s her first serious romance since parting ways with The Lord. What first looked like a hot fling on a yacht in Cannes has turned into so much more, as the couple has spent quality time together in the south of France, Egypt, Malibu and now Paris. There’s no such thing as a long distance romance when you’ve got a private plane at your disposal!

