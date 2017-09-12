Hurricane Irma Annihilates Cuba & Leaves 10 Dead: See Photos Of The Horrific Destruction

Hurricane Irma touched down in Cuba late Friday, Sept. 8, as a category 5. With winds up to 125 mph, it’s now reported that the death toll has reached 10 people; the highest hurricane death toll in Cuba since 2005.

Hurricane Irma swept through Cuba and destroyed historic buildings and other landmark structures in its path; the worst hurricane Cuba has seen in over a decade. With winds up to 125 mph, rapid rainfall and collapsing debris, Irma took the lives of seven innocent people, as of Sunday, Sept. 10. Then, on Monday, Sept. 11, authorities revealed that three more individuals were killed by falling objects or drowning. See the devastating photos from Irma’s awful damage.

Within 72 hours of its destruction, Irma left Cuba, especially the beautiful Havana district of Vedado, with severe flooding and the livelihood of those in the area completely destroyed. Of those who lost their lives, the eldest victim was 89-year-old, Nieves Martínez who was found floating in water in front of her home in the Vedado district of Havana, according to reports. And, the youngest victim, Yolendis Castillo Martinez, 27, died when a balcony, which suffered major damaged by Irma, fell onto the bus she was riding in, reports claim.

Irma has since weakened and is now categorized as a tropical storm. On Sunday, Sept. 10, Irma made its way toward the Florida Keys. And, by Monday, Sept. 11, it continued to travel into Georgia. So far, the storm has killed at least 35 people in the Caribbean; left more than 6.5 million homes and businesses throughout Florida without power; and, the numbers are still rising.

Since the mass damage from severe weather from Houston to Florida and more areas, celebrities have riled together to aid in the efforts to help victims and rebuild their home states. Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Houston native, rapper Bun B has joined forced with Scooter Braun to put together the telethon, which includes a star-studded lineup of celeb appearances and performances to raise funds to rebuild Texas.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief US; via NBC.

The one-hour special, based in Los Angeles, with locations in New York and Nashville, will air LIVE on ABC, CBA, CMT, FOX and NBA from 8-9 PM ET. The telethon will replay from 8-9 PM PST on the West coast. Viewers can also live stream the event internationally via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, beginning at 8 PM EST.

Justin Bieber, Drake, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and dozens of other stars will make appearances.

Phone lines, text messaging, and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the telethon, and will end one-hour after the broadcast is complete. For more information visit the telethon’s official website, here.

HollywoodLifers, how have you gotten involved with the aid efforts in the wake of these mass destructions?