Harry Styles Gives Manchester Attack Survivor, 14, A Sweet Kiss After Concert

Harry Styles dedicated his performance to an injured Manchester attack victim, Freya Lewis, on August 30. The singer even spent time with the 14-year-old girl backstage, where he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek!

As if we didn’t love Harry Styles, 23, enough… he goes and does this. The singer dedicated a performance of his hit, “Sign of the Times,” to Freya Lewis, 14, a Manchester attack survivor. Harry filming his BBC concert special on August 30, when he met the brave young teen, who he kissed on the cheek! Lewis’ sister, Georgia, took to Facebook to share the sweet snap, where her sis appeared adorably nervous when Harry kissed her. See the full image, below!

After the Manchester terror attack, which occurred on May 22 at an Ariana Grande, 24, concert, Lewis was hospitalized with severe injuries. She suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after the bombing, that left 23 dead, including Lewis’ best friend, Nell Jones. Lewis’ family has been giving updates on her road to recovery in a blog, which was recently updated on August 26. After multiple surgeries, one of which was 10.5 hours according to the blog, Lewis has come a long way in just 96 days. Her family wrote that her physiotherapy is going well and that she may return to school. Also, the family revealed that their daughter had no interest in speaking to media until she was ready. Well, now she wants to share her story, but, she only wants to do it on one platform — The Ellen DeGeneres Show. We’re rooting for you, Freya!

And, it’s important to note that this wasn’t the first time Harry has shown Lewis love after the Manchester attack. Five days after the bombing, when Lewis was being cared for at Manchester Children’s Hospital, Harry surprised her with a sweet phone call; a call the family had no idea was coming. In their blog, her parents “saluted” Harry for making their daughter’s day on May 27, when he called to tell her that he loved her. “… the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles,” her parents wrote. “Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!” Aw!

As you may know, a terrorist attack occured in Manchester on May 22, 2017, where a homemade bomb was detonated as thousands were exiting the Manchester arena following an Ariana Grande concert. The bombing left 23 people dead and 250 injured. Harry was just one of the many celebrities who reacted to the devastating attack. Kim Kardashian, 36, Taylor Swift, 27, Miley Cyrus, 24, and more stars all shared heartfelt messages on social media.

HL wishes Lewis a speedy recovery, as well as all of the victims who were injured in the Manchester attack. Our thoughts are with the friends and family members who lost loved ones in the horrific attack.

