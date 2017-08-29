Was Tiny Cheating On T.I. For 2 Years? Shocking Report Alleges She Stepped Out With Master P

T.I. is generally blamed for the dissolution of his relationship with Tiny, but now, a shocking new report claims SHE was cheating for years. Here’s the details about her alleged affair with Master P!

As T.I. and Tiny continue to keep us guessing about where their relationship stands, alleged new information about their marriage has come to light — Tiny was allegedly cheating on her man for TWO YEARS! The website SandraRose.com claims that Tiny and Master P had been secretly seeing each other, and even reports that the rapper bought Tiny a house AND mixed gender basketball team! The site does not make it clear if Tiny and Master P are currently seeing each other or exactly when this alleged affair went down, but it definitely would be quite shocking if this turns out to be true. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tiny’s rep for comment.

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in December, but they have yet to make the split official, and are still seen hanging out with one another quite often. Although most of these reunions are with their children, fans have been given hope that they might get back together various times since the shocking breakup. Just earlier this week, the duo reunited to celebrate their son’s birthday, and in July, they vacationed in the Bahamas with their kids. “Although she is still married to rapper T.I., theirs is a marriage of convenience for the sake of their children,” SandraRose claims. However, HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that the exes have been trying to work things out and still have deep feelings for each other.

After T.I. and Tiny split, there were rumors that he cheated on her with gorgeous model Bernice Burgos. However, Tiny later revealed that Bernice hadn’t even come into the picture until after the divorce papers were filed. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old has also been accused of cheating in the past — with Floyd Mayweather. However, she made it clear during a recent interview with Wendy Williams that her relationship with Floyd is simply platonic. She didn’t say anything about Master P, though…

