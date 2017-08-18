Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How She’s Trying to Get Pregnant At 47, Naturally, Claims Source

Gwen Stefani is hoping that Chinese medicine will help her get pregnant naturally so she can start a family with Blake Shelton. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what she’s doing to achieve their baby dreams.

At age 47, Gwen Stefani is looking to the East in her quest to have a baby with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, and the singer is turning to the centuries-old Chinese medicine practices that she loves to help the process along naturally. “Gwen would love to get pregnant, things with Blake are so perfect, having a baby with him would be the icing on the cake. She’s a big believer in alternative medicine so she wants to do it in the most natural way possible. She’s been getting acupuncture and working with a Chinese herbalist to increase her fertility,” a Gwen insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s been monitoring all her hormone levels and they’re really balanced. She’s also doing hypnosis because she knows there’s a huge mind-body connection and she’s got a good friend that swears that helped her get pregnant in her 40’s,” our insider continues. The super healthy singer has already defied the odds before, getting pregnant with three-year-old son Apollo when she was 43, which is way past the time that most women are able to naturally conceive. Click here to see pics of Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids.

While at nearly 48-years-old it’s going to be more of a challenge, her pals are encouraging her that a natural pregnancy definitely possible. “All of Gwen’s friends are supporting her on this journey, they’ll send her articles about other women that have gotten pregnant at her age to encourage her. Gwen knows it’s not the norm to get pregnant at her age, but she’s never been average. If anyone can make this happen it’s her,” our source adds. Gwen was regularly seeing her acupuncturists and Eastern medicine specialists when she was pregnant with Apollo, so hopefully the process will work for her once again.

Gwen got tongues wagging that she could be already expecting when she was spotted wearing a flowing dress on Aug. 13 that appeared to show a little bump in her usually tight belly. It turns out that it was just an unflattering outfit and that she’s not expecting….yet! In the meantime, Blake has been happily playing the role of a second dad to her three sons by ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51. The country superstar is such a natural in the role that we’d love to see him eventually have a little one of his own with his sweetie Gwen.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen will be able to conceive naturally at her age without the help of science and fertility treatments?